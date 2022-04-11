CCTV images have been released after a serious sexual assault.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place on Oxford Street in Harrogate between 2.30am – 3am on Thursday, November 25 last year, but they are only now releasing the images.
A police spokesman said: "Following a number of other lines of enquiry, police are now releasing CCTV images in the hope that someone will recognise this man who they believe may have information which could assist the investigation.
"If you recognise this man or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact us by emailing: maria.furness@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Detective Sergeant 1440 Furness.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12210249344 when passing on information."
