A PET dog was stolen in a bulgarly from his home.
Archie, a seven-year-old red cocker spaniel, was taken in a burglary at his home in Barden, Leyburn, during the early hours of Friday, April 8.
Entry was forced into an outbuilding and the suspects left with the much-loved dog at sometime between 1am and 6am.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for possible sightings of Archie, and any information about suspicious vehicles or people in the area in the days leading up to the burglary and on the day itself.
If you can help us to bring Archie home, please email james.bowie@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for James Bowie.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220059137 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article