YORK is set to enjoy a mild and mostly sunny Easter as high pressure dominates the weather, bringing balmy air to the UK on southerly breezes.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is predicting temperatures will rise to 17C in York on Good Friday and 18C on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
It forecasts cloudy weather on Friday but sunny spells at times for the rest of the bank holiday, and rain is not expected.
Tomorrow may see the last rain in York, with light showers forecast throughout the day, with dry weather expected from Wednesday onwards.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here