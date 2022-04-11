FIREFIGHTERS are battling a fire at a York nature reserve.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to tackle a blaze at Strensall Common earlier today (April 11).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire appliances are in attendance at a grass fire with a 500m fire front at Strensall Common, north of York.

"A water bowser and an all terrain vehicle also enroute. Firecrews currently using beaters."

 

 

 