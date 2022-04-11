FIREFIGHTERS are battling a fire at a York nature reserve.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to tackle a blaze at Strensall Common earlier today (April 11).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire appliances are in attendance at a grass fire with a 500m fire front at Strensall Common, north of York.
"A water bowser and an all terrain vehicle also enroute. Firecrews currently using beaters."
Strensall Common fire update. Fire now surrounded. Hose reels, knapsack sprayers and beaters in use.— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) April 11, 2022
