CCTV footage has caught three men stealing a moped from a front garden.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the theft of a grey DERBI 250CC moped that was taken from the front garden of a house on Prospect View, Northallerton, on April 5 at 10.52pm.

CCTV footage from the scene shows three men, believed to be aged in their 20s and all wearing hoodies, enter the front garden after walking from the direction of Greenhill Crescent.

The steering lock was smashed off the moped and it is believed the suspects pushed it away back towards Greenhill Crescent.

The moped has a light grey top half and a dark grey bottom half with the registration number YJ58 RYH.

CCTV image of suspect Picture: North Yorkshire Police

One of the suspects is taller than the other two and looks to be wearing dark shorts and what appears to be a dark green or grey coloured hoody with a logo on the front left-hand chest, and black or dark coloured trainers with white laces.

Another appears to be wearing a matching hoody and jogging-type bottoms, with the top having a white stripe down each arm that runs from the shoulder to the elbow and dark coloured trainers.

CCTV image of suspect Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The third suspect is dressed in similar attire to the second man, however he has white or silver flashes on each shoulder that run from the neck across to the upper shoulder.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Daren.Rosamond@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Daren Rosamond.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220057852 for all enquiries in relation to this matter.