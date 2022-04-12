THE Easter weekend is almost upon us.

There was a time when this was the biggest, most important festival in the Christian calendar - the annual celebration of the resurrection of Christ considered more important than Christmas even.

For many devout Christians it still is. For others, however, it is a chance to enjoy a long bank holiday weekend, to dress up as Easter bunnies or play 'hunt the Easter egg' - and generally to indulge our love of all things chocolate.

We've dug out some photos showing how the people of York have have celebrated Easter over the last few years.

Prominently featured was the charismatic former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, who did more than most to keep the spiritual value of Easter at the forefront in the public mind with his spectacular open-air baptisms outside the Minster, and his public washing of feet.

The Easter 'Walk of Witness' also retained the full solemnity of this most holy of Christian festivals.

There's always a lot of goodwill - and a certain amount of charity fundraising - around at Easter, which is reflected in our photos.

For the most part, though, people just want to have fun. Our photos include Easter egg hunts, some great (though not always very rabbit-like) Easter bunnies - and some very big Easter eggs indeed.

Back in 2010, meanwhile, having apparently decided Easter bunnies were a bit old hat, Betty's brought out a limited edition Chocolate Badger instead - we have a photo of that.

And we've even dug out a great photo from 2001 showing members of the York Motorcycle Action Group - complete with learners and bikes - getting ready to set off on their annual Easter Egg Run.

To top things off, we've also got a photo from 1991 showing the Dairy Box Easter egg production line at Rowntrees.

Happy Easter, everyone...