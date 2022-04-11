A SUCCESSFUL York storage company is seeking to expand, as well as install solar panels on its roof.
Go Store in Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, has applied to City of York Council to extend its existing 1,452m2 premises by 163.5m2, as well as erect ten self storage units totalling 102m2.
The planning application said the extension would look similar to the existing building.
It added: “The Go Store unit has been in operation two years. The impetus for this application has arisen from the existing business and the rising demand for self-storage in York and the surrounding area. The new extension and the independent storage units will allow the business to continue their success and their current location, thus reinforcing the image of Monks Cross as a location for successful businesses.”
The company has also submitted a further application for 256 solar panels to generate 99.85kWp of power. The application added its anti-reflection coatings allow the maximum amount of light to reach solar cells.
“The Q-Cells Q.ANTUM technology also manages to absorb an additional part of the very low amount of reflected light so in this respect they are fairly cutting edge. Glare from roof mounted solar panels on industrial buildings is a non-issue in my considered opinion as solar panels reflect far less incident light than the light coloured steel sheeting these are generally covered in.”
