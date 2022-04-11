LAST November's bonfire night and fireworks display at Rawcliffe Country Park raised a staggering £56,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, it has been revealed.

It is the most ever raised at a fire and rescue service bonfire night, the charity says.

The event has been organised every year since 2013 by Watch Manager Bruce Reid of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, with the help of two colleagues - York firefighter Terence Gregg and Watch Manager Peter Barrett.

Last November's bonfire night was attended by about 10,000 people - the biggest crowd in the event's history.

A checque for £56,000 was presented to The Fire Fighters Charity’s Chief Executive, Dr Jill Tolfrey by North Yorkshire's Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe at fire service HQ recently.

Speaking about the amount raised, Bruce said: “We were blown away by the number of people who attended.

"With the previous year being cancelled due to Covid-19, we were unsure how popular the event would be, but it surpassed all our expectations. Our thanks go to the people of York and the surrounding area for their support. We are truly grateful, as without them, it would not have been possible.

“I’ve been involved with the Charity for many years and it is an organisation very close to my heart.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we are able to support them in this way. I would also like to thank Terence and Peter, as their help and support is invaluable to ensure the event can go ahead.”

Dr Tolfrey said: "Thank you to Bruce, Peter and Terence for their organisation, and all volunteers who helped make this such a fantastic event, as well as all those who attended and supported our charity.

"To see so many people come together in support of the UK's fire services shows just how much the work they do is appreciated, and to raise such a huge amount in the process is really incredible.

"These funds will go directly towards supporting thousands of fire service personnel and their spouses, partners and dependants every year, for years to come, ensuring we can continue to be there for them when they need us most. On behalf of everyone at The Fire Fighters Charity, a huge thank you to all involved."

Policfe, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe added: “Thank you to everyone involved in raising such a substantial amount of money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

"Our fire and rescue service play a major role in keeping communities safe and this donation will contribute to continued availability of specialist lifelong health and wellbeing support that is beneficial for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue personnel.”

Members of the fire services community in need of support with their health and wellbeing can call The Fire Fighters Charity’s Support Line on 0800 3898820 or visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/support.