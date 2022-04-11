For pet owners, every day is National Pet Day but if you've been looking for a reason to treat yourself then look no further.

Buyagift is marking the day in style with deals on animal experiences that will suit all animal lovers.

Whether you plan to take your furbaby with you or spend the day with someone else's, there's something for everyone including kitty cafes and pet photoshoots

Here are some of the top experiences at Buyagift you can book this National Pet Day.

Celebrate National Pet Day. (Canva)

Buyagift National Pet Day experiences:

Dog-Friendly Breaks

Take a well-earned break with your best friend across a number of short stays around the UK.

From glamping staycations, cozy countryside inn, B&BS, and historic hotels, there's the perfect destination for even the pickiest dog.

Getaways start at £99 and there are plenty of options across the UK.

Book via Buyagift.

Afternoon Tea at Kitty Cafe for Two

If you are a cat person then you're in luck as you can enjoy some nice food and be surrounded by some friendly felines.

There are three locations in the UK where you can visit Kitty Cafe, Leeds, Birmingham and Nottingham.

You can book for a £35 Kitty Cafe Experiences via Buyagift.

Dog Grooming Diploma Online Course for One

Fast track your career in the pet grooming industry and fulfill your ambition of working with animals with this online diploma.

Learn all you need to know from the comfort of your own home across 15 modules.

Currently, the course is just £19 instead of £100 and you can sign up via Buyagift.

Pet Photoshoot at Jigsaw Photography

Create a memory that will last a lifetime a get a professional photo of your favorite furry friend.

Not only can you get some impressive solo shots but also get some family shots and choose your six favorite prints to take home with you.

You can book a photoshoot for £15 via Buyagift.