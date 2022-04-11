EMERGENCY services were called in after a two car crash.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.11pm yesterday (April 10) to the A162 at Grimston in Ryedale.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"All persons were out of the vehicles on crews arrival and they assisted with scene safety."
