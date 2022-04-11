A MOTORCYCLIST was involved in a crash near a Ryedale village.
Emergency services were called in at shortly after 14.30pm yesterday (April 10)after reports of an accident in Grimston Lane, Settrington.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a report of a single motorbike road traffic collision with a report of a fuel leak.
"They assisted with giving first aid to the casualty until arrival of the Ambulance Service."
