A MOTORCYCLIST was involved in a crash near a Ryedale village.

Emergency services were called in at shortly after 14.30pm yesterday (April 10)after reports of an accident in Grimston Lane, Settrington.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a report of a single motorbike road traffic collision with a report of a fuel leak.

"They assisted with giving first aid to the casualty until arrival of the Ambulance Service."