With the Easter Holidays on the horizon, the National Trust is on hand to make sure you know what events and activities you can attend across York.
With everything from egg hunting to tours and workshops, there’s something to keep you and the kids entertained this Easter.
National Trust Easter events in York
Beningbrough Hall
Easter egg hunts, April 9-24, 10am-4pm
Explore the beautiful gardens at Beningbrough on a creative Easter egg hunt. The last entry is 3:45pm and the price of the trail is £3 per participant (plus normal admissions charges/free entry to National Trust members). This includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end (whilst stocks last).
Help a plant to grow, April 19, 11:30am-12:30pm
Drop in on Tuesday to help gardeners sow vegetable seeds in the walled garden.
Nunnington Hall
Easter egg hunts, April 9-24, 10:30am -5pm
Last entry is at 4pm so head before then to explore the beautiful gardens of Nunnington Hall. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end.
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal
Easter egg hunts, April 2-24, 10am-4:30pm
Head along the beautiful trails of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal estate. Last entry is 4:30pm and the price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end.
Garden and Abbey tour, daily until October 31
Guided tours are dependent on the availability of guides.
Get Crafty at Swanley Grange, April 2-24, 11am-3pm
Learn how to stitch a leaf or flower on hessian fabric. Materials are provided and this activity is available for all skill levels.
Good Friday Service, Friday April 15, 3pm-3:45pm
An ecumenical service for Good Friday that will be led by Reverend Ian Kitchen. Ripon City Band will be accompanying the hymns.
See all the Easter National Trust events in York on the website here.
National Trust membership
Members of the National Trust can enjoy benefits such as free entry to more than 50 places, free parking at most of its sites and receive the National Trust magazine three times a year plus more.
There’s a variety of memberships available such as Joint, Family, Individual and Life membership.
Prices can be found when you choose the membership you’d like here.
To buy a membership or to find out more about them, you can visit the National Trust website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.