With the Easter Holidays on the horizon, the National Trust is on hand to make sure you know what events and activities you can attend across York.

With everything from egg hunting to tours and workshops, there’s something to keep you and the kids entertained this Easter.

National Trust Easter events in York

Beningbrough Hall

Easter egg hunts, April 9-24, 10am-4pm

Explore the beautiful gardens at Beningbrough on a creative Easter egg hunt. The last entry is 3:45pm and the price of the trail is £3 per participant (plus normal admissions charges/free entry to National Trust members). This includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end (whilst stocks last).

Help a plant to grow, April 19, 11:30am-12:30pm

Drop in on Tuesday to help gardeners sow vegetable seeds in the walled garden.

Nunnington Hall

Easter egg hunts, April 9-24, 10:30am -5pm

Last entry is at 4pm so head before then to explore the beautiful gardens of Nunnington Hall. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end.

(Canva)

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Easter egg hunts, April 2-24, 10am-4:30pm

Head along the beautiful trails of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal estate. Last entry is 4:30pm and the price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end.

Garden and Abbey tour, daily until October 31

Guided tours are dependent on the availability of guides.

Get Crafty at Swanley Grange, April 2-24, 11am-3pm

Learn how to stitch a leaf or flower on hessian fabric. Materials are provided and this activity is available for all skill levels.

Good Friday Service, Friday April 15, 3pm-3:45pm

An ecumenical service for Good Friday that will be led by Reverend Ian Kitchen. Ripon City Band will be accompanying the hymns.

See all the Easter National Trust events in York on the website here.

National Trust membership

Members of the National Trust can enjoy benefits such as free entry to more than 50 places, free parking at most of its sites and receive the National Trust magazine three times a year plus more.

There’s a variety of memberships available such as Joint, Family, Individual and Life membership.

Prices can be found when you choose the membership you’d like here.

To buy a membership or to find out more about them, you can visit the National Trust website here.