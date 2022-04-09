FIRE crews were called to cut a child free after they got stuck in a swing in a playpark in York.
A crew from York were called to the scene in Huntington at around 11.40am today.
They released a 9-year-old boy trapped in the seat of a playpark swing.
The crews used e-draulic cutting equipment to release the child, who was uninjured, and gave advice to his family.
