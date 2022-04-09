A CONSERVATIVE MP has confirmed he will step down at the next election, it has been reported.
The BBC has today reported that Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams has confirmed that he will step down at the general election in 2024 - as he wants to spend time on "other interests after more than a decade in parliament."
He was first elected as the area's MP in 2010 - and has defended the seat three times. He won with a majority of more than 20,000 votes at the last election.
Adams was appointed to his post in the Cabinet Office during a cabinet reshuffle by Boris Johnson in September 2021.
Mr Adams was previously the Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
