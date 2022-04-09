FIRST York says no one was injured when one of its buses crashed yesterday in a York suburb.

The First York bus left the road in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall,and crossed a grass verge and footpath before striking a garden wall.

Neither the bus nor the wall appeared to be badly damaged.

The road was closed by police after the crash.

A spokesperson for First Bus said today: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles has been involved in a collision on Saturday morning.

"There were no injuries as a result of this and we worked with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our passengers and driver.”

They did not comment on the circumstances or causes of the accident.