A BUS has crashed this afternoon in a York suburb.
The First York bus left the road in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall,and crossed a grass verge and footpath before striking a garden wall.
Neither the bus nor the wall appeared to be badly damaged.
The road was closed by police after the crash.
The circumstances of the collision are not yet known.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.