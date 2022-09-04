York Press
York Press

LIVE BLOG: Brackley Town v York City

Menu

LIVE BLOG: Brackley Town v York City

By James O'Reilly

Last updated:

  • York City travel to Brackley Town this afternoon in the Vanarama National League North. Town are the form team in the division and are currently on a 16-game unbeaten run. They will no doubt pose a challenge to City, who have won just once in their previous six games. Live updates from 3pm.