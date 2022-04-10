A COLLEGE in York has won two top prizes at a regional awards ceremony - which recognises excellence in the education sector in the North.
Askham Bryan College won top prize in two categories at the Educate North Awards. The Animal Management Team won the Business Collaboration and Partnerships Award for its work with Flamingo Land Zoo and the college’s FLEX programme won the Community Engagement Award.
Tim Whitaker, principal and CEO at Askham Bryan College said: “We are thrilled to have received recognition for our work at this year’s awards – thank you to the judging panel for this wonderful acknowledgement."
The college’s partnership with Flamingo Land enables its Level 3 students specialising in Zoo Conservation/Management to gain real-life experience at a large-sale commercial zoo.
The college’s Flexible Learning (FLEX) programme aims to inspire its students to engage with employment, training, education or socialisation using varied learning strategies with community partners related to the subject delivery at the college.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.