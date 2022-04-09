POLICE in North Yorkshire will be out and about engaging with road users over the next few weeks to help increase road safety.

Focusing on motorcyclists in April, the activity is part of Operation Boundary, North Yorkshire Police's dedicated road safety operation.

Officers will be speaking to people to educate them about road safety, vehicle safety, the law - and also engage with people who have questions or are seeking advice.

Road policing inspector, Mick Roffe, said: “Operation Boundary is about showing people what is and what is not acceptable on our roads – and the behaviour of those who risks the lives of themselves or others on our roads is not acceptable.

“This type of proactive engagement activity is so important in order to keep all road users as safe as possible and reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“April is usually a time when we see an increase of motorcyclists across our road network due to the warmer weather and Easter Holidays, so we will be visible across the county to make sure all road users travel as safely as possible."

Motorbike collisions accounted for 21 per cent of all fatal collisions in North Yorkshire in 2021.

"That’s a high number, and a number of concern, and that’s why we will be patrolling the roads popular with motorcyclists over the coming weeks and months," inspector Roffe added.