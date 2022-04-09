FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a tumble dryer fire in a North Yorkshire town.
Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate were called to the scene in Market Place in Knaresborough at around 10.30pm last night.
The crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire to the tumble dryer, which was caused by overheating clothing in the appliance.
Crews also ventilated the property due to light smoke logging.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.