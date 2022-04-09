FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a tumble dryer fire in a North Yorkshire town.

Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate were called to the scene in Market Place in Knaresborough at around 10.30pm last night.

The crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire to the tumble dryer, which was caused by overheating clothing in the appliance.

Crews also ventilated the property due to light smoke logging.