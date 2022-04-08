Will Smith has been barred from attending the Oscars for 10 years by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after a hearing was held today (Friday, April 8).
The Hollywood star, 53, won best actor for King Richard at the ceremony last month.
However, shortly before that he stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
It was a incident that caused much debate on social media, with criticism aimed at both Smith and Rock for their actions.
Last week, Smith resigned his membership of the Academy, which organises the Oscars, and said he would accept any consequences that emerge from the disciplinary hearing.
Smith apologised to Rock and other nominees after the incident. He admitted in a statement on Instagram that he had reacted “emotionally” to the joke, but said, “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.
Prior to his resignation, Hollywood trade outlet Variety reported that Smith had met leaders of the Academy to discuss his outburst and apologised to President David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.