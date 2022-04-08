A YORK funeral director and the city's libraries boss Fiona Williams received honours from. the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

The pair were among a group getting their honours at a ceremony hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner at her residence Camp Hill Estate in Bedale yesterday (April 7), after both winning recognition in the Queen's New Year Honours.

Funeral director Martin Rowley, who is a City of York Councillor for Osbaldwick and Derwent, was awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the community.

And Fiona Williams, chief executive officer of York Explore, received the BEM for services to libraries.

Martin’s award was in recognition of his services to the community in York, and in particular his work as a School Governor at several York Schools over the last 25 years, and also his involvement in a number of charities as a trustee.

He said: “It was a privilege and honour to be at the Lord Lieutenant’s residence receiving my award.

"The day was very memorable and made even more special as my wife Elizabeth and eldest son Tom were there to share the moment with me.

"I want to give a huge thank you to those who have supported me in all that I do, and the wonderful people of York for putting their faith and trust in us.”.

Martin continues to serve as a school governor at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School, as well as serve as a ward councillor.

Ms Williams became head of libraries in 2004, and developed the Explore vision, ‘pushing back the boundaries of what libraries and archives can achieve'.

They said: “Explore is now known nationally for its innovative, experimental approach showing the continuing value of public libraries in the 21st century.”

She said she was ‘honoured and humbled’ to receive the award, but it was recognition for all of the Explore team who were making a difference every day.

"It could be anything from that warm welcome in our local libraries, reading stories at rhymetime and encouraging children to develop a lifelong joy in reading, supporting someone to get online or having a friendly chat over a coffee in one of our Reading Cafes, to developing our award winning Explore Labs or Big City Read,” she said.