THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
The latest Covid map from the UK Health Security Agency shows Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake to have the highest rate in the city at 961.1 cases per 100,000 population and 62 cases in the area. This means that the area is shaded dark purple on the map as the rate is between 800 and 1599.
Other areas of the city shaded in a dark purple include Heworth North and Stockton with a rate of 847.8, Clifton Without and Skelton with a rate of 889.8, Rawcliffe and Clifton South with a rate of 949.1, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe with a rate of 832.4 and Stamford Bridge and Sutton Upon Derwent with a rate of 929.3.
York city centre has the lowest Covid case rate in the area, with a rate of 459.4 cases per 100,000 population and 64 cases in the area. This area is shaded in a lighter purple, as is the majority of the city, as the rate is between 400 and 799.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's overall rate stands at 643.6 cases per 100,000 population - and 63,086 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area during the pandemic.
You can view the latest Covid rate map here.
