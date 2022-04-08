YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by more than 30 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 36, taking it to 643.6 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 147 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 63,086.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 42, taking it to 690.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 393 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 180,680.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 32, taking it to 715.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 232 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 102,617.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.