A TOP cook has joined a kitchen for the homeless in York - offering her special home cooking to rough sleepers in the city.

Wendy Sykes is perfectly at home serving lavish spreads to the great and good of York. Her big breakthrough came 10-years-ago when her then newly formed company, Alatarte Catering, won the contract to provide catering at York’s prestigious Mansion House.

Since then she has continued to serve Lords and Lady Mayors, visiting dignitaries and even celebrities like renowned war correspondent, Kate Adie.

But now Wendy is eager to see that those less privileged in the city can enjoy the same standards of home cooking.

During the pandemic, Wendy became aware of the plight of York’s homeless and she pledged to help. Now, the caterer has teamed up with HOPING York street kitchen and regularly provides her special brand of home cooking to feed the homeless at King’s Manor each Sunday evening.

Speaking on teaming up with the kitchen, Wendy said: "For all of us, the pandemic has presented big challenges, but those who are living on the streets, in hostels or sofa-surfing, faced particular hardships, both mental and physical.

“In HOPING, I saw an organisation that was putting itself out there to make a positive difference, and I knew I too had something to offer. Providing good old-fashioned cooking, making use of quality local ingredients and everything home-made, I can help ensure that those in need are guaranteed a nourishing wholesome meal at least once a week.”

HOPING Kitchen's leader, Helen Meadows, is "delighted" that Wendy is on board with the team.

She said: “It is brilliant to have such an accomplished caterer as part of the team. Her five star hygiene certification is perfect for us - and her imaginative and wholesome cooking have given us all a real boost.”

As well as serving the Mansion House, Wendy has catered for many high profile businesses and organisations in the city including Hiscox and Rowntree Theatre. Alatarte, which operates out of Wendy’s home in Beckfield Lane also caters for private functions and special family occasions. When Becky Adlington brought the country's Olympic female swim team to York for a 'hen do', it was Wendy she turned to for the catering. Since pandemic restrictions have been lifted she has seen a major upturn in business.

“In a world of mass-production, I see myself as a good old-fashioned cook, with the emphasis on individuality - and why shouldn’t those most vulnerable in society enjoy those same treats too," Wendy added.

HOPING provides food for the homeless and needy in York from 6.30pm each Sunday evening. Thanks to the generosity of the University of York, they are able to set up their kitchen in the grounds of King’s Manor.