THE NHS has confirmed that Covid vaccination sites have been launched in the East Riding of Yorkshire for children aged five to 11.
The Covid jabs are being offered to five to 11-year-olds with no underlying health conditions. Letters from the NHS are being sent to parents or guardians in the local authority inviting them to book their child’s first vaccine.
Since Monday April 4, parents have been able to book some local pharmacies on the national NHS booking site, but they will now also have the option of attending a walk-in vaccine clinic.
The below clinics will run from 10am to 2pm and will be on a walk-in basis – no appointments are necessary:
Tuesday, 12 April
Bridlington Children’s Centre, Butts Close, Bridlington, Y016 7BS
Wednesday, 13 April
Market Weighton Children’s Centre, Mount Pleasant CE VC Junior School, Princess Road, Market Weighton, Y043 3BY
Thursday, 14 April
Withernsea Children’s Centre, Withernsea High School, Hull Road, Withernsea, HU19 2EQ
Wednesday, 20 April
Beverley Children's Centre, Coltman Avenue, Beverley, HU17 9LP
Friday, 22 April
Kingsway Children's Centre (Goole), Kingsway Primary School, Fountayne Street, Goole, DN14 5HQ
