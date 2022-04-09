TikTok is the place to go if you're looking to own the latest beauty trend and this Instaglow primer has been blowing users away.

A fan favourite at The Body Shop - the Instaglow CC Cream with SPF20 – has been dubbed as this summer's go-to product.

Google searches have gone through the roof for the CC Cream and it's already selling out online.

Here's what all the fuss is about and how you can add it to your daily beauty routine now.

Screenshot of The Body Shop Instaglow CC Cream videos on TikTok. Credit: TikTok

How to buy The Body Shop's TikTok viral Instaglow primer

“Instaglow CC Cream taps into a number of key trends in makeup and skincare right now. For example, SPF should be a priority in our skincare routines all year round, but it’s especially important as we move into the summer months", experts at The Body Shop said.

The Body Shop continued: "This product not only protects your skin from harsh UV rays, it also creates a silky, glowing base ready for makeup application - perfect as many of us will be saying goodbye to those heavier formulations over the coming months."

The Instaglow cream is currently available in two shades from The Body Shop including a peachy glow and a bright glow.

“What’s more, Instaglow CC Cream can be used as a primer while also being perfect for a light coverage look that allows your skin to breathe in warmer weather – making it a great multi-tasker,” The beauty retailer added.

READ MORE: Nasty Gal does the Zara pink dress that went viral on TikTok for less - How to get yours

READ MORE: Beautifect make up box set to revolutionise your daily routine - Check it out

The reviews speak volumes with many satisfied customers sharing their thoughts online.

One fan wrote: "Excellent product. Small amount gives amazing results. I can’t live without this product."

While another added: "Lovely product which is very light coverage when not used to heavy makeup. Worth a review."

A third person that left another 5-star rating commented: "Lovely natural glow."

Pick it up for £15 now via The Body Shop website.

The Instaglow CC Cream is just the latest product part of the minimalist makeup revolution that is storming TikTok right now.

We are seeing natural makeup having its moment, in fact, The Body Shop has mapped the minimalist makeup trend across the UK.

See the UK's top five minimalist makeup cities via The Body Shop website.