Pets at Home has announced that it will be pausing all sales and adoptions of rabbits across its 457 stores over the Easter weekend.

From Good Friday to Easter Monday, rabbits will be removed from its pet villages in the hopes to stop seasonal impulse purchases and adoptions.

As well as pausing the sale of rabbits for Easter, Pets at Home is hosting a series of free My Pet Pals workshops in its stores nationwide every weekend from April 2 – May 22.

It is hoped that these information sessions will educate families on responsible pet ownership, for both rabbits and other pets.

Children will be able to meet small animals, including guinea pigs, and learn how to properly care for them in a fun and engaging way. They’ll also enjoy a range of interactive activities such as making a foraging box for small furry friends.

Rabbit won't be available to buy over the Easter weekend (Canva)

All children taking part will receive an activity booklet to take away and a special My Pet Pals certificate for completing the interactive workshop.

Karen Heskin, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “We’ve paused the sale of rabbits during the Easter period for multiple years, hoping to play our part in reducing seasonal impulse purchases.

“We know there are lots of loving homes ready to welcome new pets, but we always encourage people to think very carefully before taking on the responsibility and consider whether they have the time and lifestyle to care for them properly. And, if they do become new owners, they’ll be rewarded with fabulous pets that will become much-loved members of the family.

“Our activity-filled My Pet Pals workshops also help with this and have been carefully designed with our pet care advisors and veterinary surgeons to help children learn about responsible pet ownership.”