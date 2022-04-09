AN OPEN top bus service returns to a seaside town this weekend - offering travel every 20 minutes.

Bus company East Yorkshire has announced the return of their Scarborough Beachcomber bus for the summer season.

The Beachcomber service will run up to every 20 minutes up and down the North and South bays between Sea Life and Scarborough Spa from today (April 9) until the end of summer, offering tourists and holiday goers the sights of Scarborough.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area director, said: “We’re excited to see the return of our Beachcomber service. We know that Scarborough’s sights and attractions are very popular with tourists and locals alike and are looking forward to helping people enjoy the very best of the coast.

“Last year was the year of the staycation with many people being reminded of all the good things that our great country has to offer - and we’re glad to help people continue to rediscover our local area once again this summer."

As well as being able to pay on the bus with cash or contactless, those who plan on making a day out of exploring Scarborough’s Seafront can purchase a day ticket starting at just £3 for a child, and £5 for an adult.

Groups of up to four people travelling together can get a better value for money by travelling together for just £12.

Timetables for the Beachcomber service can be found now on the East Yorkshire website.