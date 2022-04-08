TOURISTS and shoppers in York city centre were wowed today by a spectacular street performance high in the sky.
An acrobat from Mexico with a physique akin to Cristiano Ronaldo set up a pole in Kings Square and climbed the pole to perform various stunts.
The act culminated with a dramatic handstand on the top of the pole, which met with warm applause, before the performer returned safely to the ground to begin collecting donations.
