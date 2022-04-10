THE latest food hygiene ratings for eateries across York have been published by the Food Standards Agency.

Listed below are the results of the latest revealed food hygiene inspections carried out City of York Council.

Five stars is the top rating, meaning that the hygiene standards are very good and comply with the food safety law, whereas zero is the lowest rating, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

The inspectors come to their rating based on their findings in three categories: the food safety and hygiene, referring to the food handling procedures and temperature control, structural compliance, referring to the facilities and layout, and the confidence in management's food safety.

Five star ratings:

 

Coconut Lagoon

56 Clarence Street

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Smokehouse Burritos

Shambles Market Food Court

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Very good

 

The Block

54 Goodramgate

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good

Structural Compliance: Very good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Aroma Coffee Shop

30 The Village

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Very good

Confidence in Management: Very good

 

Cat in the Wall

4 Stonebow

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Very good

Confidence in Management: Very good

 

YO10 Cafe

31 Hospital Fields Road

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Very good

 

Arras 

The Coach House, Peasholme Green

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Lunar Cafe

5 Patrick Pool

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Very good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Meals 2 U -The Heworth Inn

64 Heworth Green, York

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Roots

68 Marygate

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Four star ratings:

 

Middle Feast

13 Lendal

Food Hygiene and Safety: Generally satisfactory

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Masala Craft Fine Indian Kitchen & Bar

12a King Street

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good

Structural Compliance: Generally satisfactory

Confidence in Management: Good

 

The Parvin Restaurant at Haxby Court Hotel

169-171 York Road

Food Hygiene and Safety: Generally satisfactory

Structural Compliance: Good

Confidence in Management: Good

 

Two star rating:

 

La Vecchia Scuola

62 Low Petergate

Food Hygiene and Safety: Improvement necessary

Structural Compliance: Generally satisfactory

Confidence in Management: Generally satisfactory