THE latest food hygiene ratings for eateries across York have been published by the Food Standards Agency.
Listed below are the results of the latest revealed food hygiene inspections carried out City of York Council.
Five stars is the top rating, meaning that the hygiene standards are very good and comply with the food safety law, whereas zero is the lowest rating, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
The inspectors come to their rating based on their findings in three categories: the food safety and hygiene, referring to the food handling procedures and temperature control, structural compliance, referring to the facilities and layout, and the confidence in management's food safety.
Five star ratings:
Coconut Lagoon
56 Clarence Street
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Good
Smokehouse Burritos
Shambles Market Food Court
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Very good
The Block
54 Goodramgate
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good
Structural Compliance: Very good
Confidence in Management: Good
Aroma Coffee Shop
30 The Village
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Very good
Confidence in Management: Very good
Cat in the Wall
4 Stonebow
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Very good
Confidence in Management: Very good
YO10 Cafe
31 Hospital Fields Road
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Very good
Arras
The Coach House, Peasholme Green
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Good
Lunar Cafe
5 Patrick Pool
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Very good
Confidence in Management: Good
Meals 2 U -The Heworth Inn
64 Heworth Green, York
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Good
Roots
68 Marygate
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Good
Four star ratings:
Middle Feast
13 Lendal
Food Hygiene and Safety: Generally satisfactory
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Good
Masala Craft Fine Indian Kitchen & Bar
12a King Street
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very good
Structural Compliance: Generally satisfactory
Confidence in Management: Good
The Parvin Restaurant at Haxby Court Hotel
169-171 York Road
Food Hygiene and Safety: Generally satisfactory
Structural Compliance: Good
Confidence in Management: Good
Two star rating:
La Vecchia Scuola
62 Low Petergate
Food Hygiene and Safety: Improvement necessary
Structural Compliance: Generally satisfactory
Confidence in Management: Generally satisfactory
