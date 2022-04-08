DIVORCE laws have been reformed to end the need for couples to blame one of themselves for the separation.
The Divorce, Dissolution, and Separation Act 2020 has seen the biggest reform in half a century, which came into motion on Wednesday (April 6) in England and Wales.
It aims to reduce the impact of conflict on families by allowing a couple to get divorced without blaming one person, and removes the ability to defend the divorce decision, which is particularly helpful for victims of domestic abuse.
For the first time, couples can now apply for the divorce together.
Nigel Winter, specialist divorce lawyer and partner at law firm DMH Stallard, said: "It is difficult to conceive how any change in the law couldn’t be an improvement on the archaic blame based system.
"The advantages go way beyond the divorce process itself, making it easier to reach decisions in respect of children and also the distribution of assets.
"The old law was based on the notion that a human relationship breaks down solely and exclusively because of the sole conduct of one party.
"In reality, breakdowns tend to be rather more nuanced, with varying degrees of contribution to the breakdown.
"I see nothing but positive consequences ahead."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.