AN AWARD-winning self-build property with a spa has gone on the market.

The contemporary home 46 Hobgate, built in 2008, has won a Local Authority Building Control Excellence Award for its design and construction, and is now on the market.

The front of the house has designed to be sympathetic to the surrounding historic properties, giving it a different look to the modern rear.

Front of the property Picture: Savills via Right Move

The six-bedroom property complete with a spa is on the market for £1,290,000.

The Spa Picture: Savills via Right Move

Tanya Coffey, associate director in the residential sales team at Savills York, said: "46 Hobgate is an award-winning self-build which was lovingly designed by the previous owners alongside a local firm of architects.

The Sun Room Picture: Savills via Right Move

"It is clear to see how much love and thought has gone into the home and, in particular, it’s layout which works incredibly well and flows beautifully.

View of the lower level Picture: Savills via Right Move

"It has a great garden and is situated close to the popular village of Acomb which has a wide range of amenities including a number of nurseries, independent shops, cafes and pubs, a butchers and a bakery, making it a perfect family home.”

Kitchen Picture: Savills via Right Move

The property is entered through double-height, double- doors, and leads through to the open plan kitchen, dining, and living area, which is complete with a breakfast bar.

Hallway Picture: Savills via Right Move

The spa is accessed next to the kitchen and sun room, which opens to the garden.

Sitting Room Picture: Savills via Right Move

The curved open staircase which leads to another sitting room and the main bedroom, which has an ensuite bathroom and a balcony facing the garden.

Main bedroom Picture: Savills via Right Move

Two other bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms, one with a balcony, and the loft area acts as another living area.

Loft living area Picture: Savills via Right Move

Those interested can contact Savills York estate agents at 01904 200057.