A HOUSEBUILDER managed to raise £50,000 for a homeless charity based in North Yorkshire - selected as its charity of the year for 2021.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, chose Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) as its charity of the year for 2021 and raised £50,000.
The chosen charity, SASH, which operates across East and North Yorkshire, helps young people aged 16-25 who are facing homelessness. On average, the local charity helps over 300 young people to avoid homelessness each year.
Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re so pleased that we were able to support SASH over the past two years, and help the charity continue with their incredible efforts.
"I look forward to future fundraising events where I hope to see even more invaluable funds raised."
In addition to supporting SASH, a £10,000 donation was also made to Sepsis UK, in honour of the division’s former managing director, Paul Newman.
