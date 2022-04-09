YORK'S open studio annual event showcases the city’s artists and creators by welcoming the public into studios and workshops.
Art seekers can still make the most of the free showcase at York St John as the event draws to a close this weekend. The exhibition at York St John Creative Centre will open to the public Saturday (April 9) and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
Three students each offer a unique perspective and showcase a range of artistic approaches.
Matilde Tomat, a third-year fine art student originally from Italy is an artist, psychogeographer and psychotherapist. Her work explores loss, the past and identity.
Matilde said: “I am really looking forward to showcasing my work again this coming weekend. The first one just gone was incredible."
Shannon Vertigan’s multi-disciplinary practice begins to question the meaning of 'dwelling' and perceptions of ‘home’, while John Cutting, studying for a fine art masters, uses raw and engineered materials to create personal and unusual pieces or art.
