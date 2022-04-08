POLICE have arrested a man in connection with a robbery in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
A 26-year-old man from South Bank near Redcar is due to appear in court this morning (April 8) charged with robbery following an incident in Whitby.
Just after 4pm on Thursday (April 7), a robbery was reported at Ladbrokes bookmakers on New Quay Road when it was alleged that a man had entered the shop, threatened staff and left with an amount of cash.
With the assistance of CCTV operators, officers traced the suspect through the town and onto a bus which they then intercepted near Middlesbrough where the suspect was arrested.
He was brough into police custody for questioning and subsequently charged with robbery and possessing a knife.
He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.