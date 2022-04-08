HUNDREDS of packets of illegal cigarettes and tobacco, worth in excess of £100,000 were seized from five premises.
The Goole Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) conducted an operation last week with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Trading Standards team and a trained tobacco sniffer dog to search for illicit cigarettes and tobacco.
Officers conducted six warrants at commercial premises on Pasture Road and Boothferry Road Goole.
The investigation is now being led by Trading Standards.
PC Abbi Davis of Goole NPT said: "Using intelligence we had built up over the past months, we were able to target specific locations in what was a very successful joint operation in our fight against illicit cigarettes and tobacco.
"This may seem like all we are doing is taking cheap tobacco off the streets, but we are doing it to protect you.
"These are not victimless crimes and have been known to fund organised crime and have connections to modern-day slavery and human trafficking.
"We hope that this operation sends a stark message to those involved in this criminal activity that we can and will disrupt you.
"I would like to thank all our partners and colleagues from other areas who helped make this operation such a success.”
If you have any information about economic crime, please call us on our non-emergency 101 number, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
