THOUSANDS of pupils in York are in secondary schools which are full or over capacity.

The Association of School and College Leaders said a record rate of overcrowded schools nationally is being driven by increased demand for secondary places, compounded by “perceptions linked to Ofsted reports”.

Department for Education data shows that three secondary schools in York were at or above full capacity as of May 1 last year.

In 2018-19 – the most recent comparable year due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions – there were two overcrowded schools.

It meant 4,142 pupils in the area were affected by overcrowded schools last year – among around 880,000 nationwide.

The busiest secondary school was All Saints RC School, which had 1,295 school places but 1,422 children on its roll – meaning it was 10 per cent over capacity.

This was followed by Manor CE Academy which was six per cent over capacity and Fulford School, three per cent over capacity.

All Saints head, Sharon Keelan-Beardsley said: "All Saints is a popular and heavily oversubscribed school and we are delighted that so many young people want to be part of our community. Our buildings are historically significant and very beautiful, but they require significant investment. We have applied to the department of Education and we have been nominated for consideration for the School Rebuilding Programme.

"All Saints provides an excellent standard of education and pastoral care and we really hope that future funding will allow us to enhance our offer even further."

Principal of Manor CE Academy, Simon Barber said “Although Manor CE Academy is currently over capacity, we are working with the Local Authority to accommodate the bulge in secondary age students moving through the city at the current time. To support the school in accommodating these extra numbers there will be some essential reconfiguration and expansion to the school environment during the summer holidays and autumn term.”

Fulford School head, Steve Lewis, said: “We have been oversubscribed for a number of years and have always done all we can to enable pupils living in catchment to come to their local school on transition from primary school.

“This has meant that we have had to stretch our space and resources to maximise the use of every part of the school.

“Working closely with our community and the City of York Council, we have been able to secure a £7 million expansion programme for the school. This is ongoing and will allow us to provide a much improved environment for learning as well as increase the number of pupils we can accept into the school.”

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Across England, 22% of secondary schools reached this threshold last year – up from 17% in 2018-19, and the highest proportion in a decade.

The ASCL said a large contingent of children are moving into secondary education, and though local authorities are experienced at forecasting demand, it is not an exact science.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the organisation, added: “The increasing demand for secondary places is complicated by perceptions linked to Ofsted reports with higher-rated schools often heavily oversubscribed and significant spare capacity at lower-rated schools.

“It drives a vicious cycle with improvement harder to secure in schools which face the greatest challenges.

“The current approach needs a rethink so that it is more supportive and less punitive, and so that every family has access to a good local school place.”

The Education Policy Institute said overcrowding increases the average class size – placing additional demands on teachers – and has implications for admissions.

Jon Andrews, head of analysis at the EPI, said more pupils means schools are more likely to be oversubscribed leaving pupils at less preferred schools or going through the appeals and waiting list systems.

He added: “Our research shows that pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to be successful than others via these routes.”

Just 17 per cent of English primaries were at or over capacity last year, the lowest rate since records began in 2009-10, this included seven in York – down from ten in 2018-19.

Mr Andrews said the number of pupils attending primary schools peaked in 2019 and is expected to continue to decline.

But he said this could have implications for their long-term viability as most funding is determined on a per-pupil basis.

A DfE spokeswoman said: “The vast majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools this coming year.

“Pupils are also now more likely to have a place at a good school now – with 87% of schools rated good or outstanding now compared to 68% in 2010.”