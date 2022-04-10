A GARDEN nursery in North Yorkshire has launched a design competition - with £250 worth of plants up for grabs for the winners.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and gardening, Johnson's of Whixley is holding a competition for local primary schools to win £250 worth of plants for their school.

A spokesperson for Johnson's said: "Draw your Primary School Platinum Jubilee Garden within the white box provided in the package. Get someone to help you label it so we can see what is in it - and make it full of colour - you can use paints, pens, crayons or magazine cut-outs."

Entrants must be aged 11 and under - and the school you are applying from must be within a 15-mile radius from the Johnson's of Whixley site.

Pictures of entries should be scanned and emailed to marketing@nurserymen.co.uk by Friday May 20. Johnson's marketing manager and a local garden designer will judge the entries.

Make sure to include the name, age and school. As well as plants for their school, the winner will receive a certificate and 10 plants for their own home. Those in second and third place will win a plant for their own garden.

Download the competition package to enter here: https://bit.ly/3uZEwrH