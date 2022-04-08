A WARNING has gone out to residents after a spate of cycle thefts in York.
North Yorkshire police say there have been a spate of cycle thefts in and around the city and it is likely that they are linked.
They say the latest theft happened on Wednesday (April 6) when a Lapierre Edge 9.9 Hardtail Mountain Bike in Neon Green was taken from Lincoln Street near Salisbury Terrace in York. It happened at 7.30pm and was stolen from the back garden at the property.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has seen the bike, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also email enquieries@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-06042022-0447."
