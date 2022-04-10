Work to create a mixed commercial and industrial development, which could create more than 750 jobs in a market town, looks set to start later this year.

Hambleton District councillors rejected concerns Beckwith Knowle Developments’ ambition to build drive-through restaurants, retail units, a petrol station alongside 21,000sq ft of trade counter space, 190,000 sq ft of industrial units and 15,000sq ft of office space off Darlington Road, Northallerton, could undermine high street trade and a plan to build a community centre nearby.

A meeting of the authority’s planning committee heard developer Daniel Martin claim the mixed proposal, including town centre-type uses for some of the buildings, represented the only viable way to bring forward a scheme in Northallerton’s sole designated site for employment-related developments.

He said the “high value” retail-type premises in the development, were essential to balance the cost of creating infrastructure, such as a road and a drainage basin, on the site.

Mr Martin told councillors several firms had already expressed “strong interest” in occupying premises on the development and work on building the first phase of the scheme was likely to start later this year.

He added: “Unless we can absorb the infrastructure costs then the 750 or so jobs that are going to be created on the site will be called into question.”

Those behind the development have claimed it will create between 715 and 782 jobs, including “a variety of employment opportunities for a broader range of skill sets”.

Planning officers said they had examined the proposed commercial uses for part of the site and the availability of land in the town and had received criticism as there remained a parcel of land beside the nearby Sam Turner’s store that could be developed and is slightly closer to the town.

They also highlighted how it had been claimed the scheme, which was being considered by the planning committee for a third time, had the potential to impact on the delivery of the North Northallerton estate neighbourhood centre.

However, an officer told councillors: “At this stage, as the proposals are set out today, we are not suggesting they will have an adverse impact.”

The meeting also heard a request by the developers to extend the opening hours of the drive-through restaurant beyond 7am to 10pm had been withdrawn.

In response, Councillor Kevin Hardisty said the proposed land had been allocated for employment-type uses for a dozen years.

He said: “I think we are a business-friendly local authority, it has been said many times, and this is worthy of our approval.”