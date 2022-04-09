Not much can beat a great burger and chips, and if you’re looking for a weekend recommendation of where to get your next burger, you’ve come to the right place.

There are many establishments across York that are rated for their great burgers, but with so many to choose from we’ve done the work for you.

READ MORE: Where to get the best kebabs in York according to Tripadvisor reviews

Here is a list of Tripadvisor’s best-rated burgers and where to get them.

Burgsy's

Where is it: 9 Castlegate, York YO1 9RN England

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

"Fantastic burgers. Delicious topped fries, and superb service. A gem in the heart of York, close to all amenities. Great value for money"

Fancy Hank’s Bar & Kitchen

Where is it: 39 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LS England

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

"We visited here on a trip to York and it was one of the highlights of our trip. Everyone's food was amazing, Cheeseburgers, shrimp po boy, fries, fried pickles, mega mac.. All so good, as were the cocktails. The staff were so chatty, and helpful too."

Byron High Ousegate

Where is it: 11 High Ousegate, York YO1 8RZ England

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

"These burgers are the best I’ve had in a long time. They cook them pink if you’d like it and they’re so delicious. I always go when I’m working in York. The staff are really lovely too, which makes a huge difference!"

Cosy Club

Where is it: 19-22 Fossgate, York YO1 9TA England

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

"Lovely restaurant, great atmosphere, excellent staff and service, superb food and cocktail. We had the duck salad and the burger for our meals. Couldn’t fault anything and was very tasty. We will definitely return"

Kennedys Bar & Restaurant

Where is it: 1 Little Stonegate, York YO1 8AX England

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

"Recently moved to York. Fantastic bar, very friendly and bar staff are superb. Courtesy, polite, friendly and professional. Food is amazing and great deals. Open Mike nights, live music. Great atmosphere."