In March, Newsquest launched its #ThereWithUkraine fundraiser to help support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, March 17 titles across the UK donated 5p from newspaper sales across dozens of our titles to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, to help those in need.

Readers across the country have dedicated their time and effort to helping those in need including seven-year-old Daisy Chapman who is trying to do her bit.

Hearing about the Ukraine crisis in school and on the news at home, Daisy was determined to do something to help.

When asked why she wanted to organise a charity event she said she “really wanted to do something for Ukraine and get them more equipment.”

Daisy decided on a bake sale and made posters which she distributed at Brownies and in her school.

With help from a friend’s parent, Daisy’s mum, Tammy, started baking while Daisy and her friend, Izzy, helped to decorate. Several neighbours also donated baking to Daisy’s event.

They then set up a stand in their garden and the fundraising began, taking in over £400!

Daisy and her mum thanked everyone who came to help, especially Kelly from their local fish and chip shop in Stanley Road who gave up her afternoon to help out and then went back to her shop to set up for the evening service.

Daisy said: "I am glad that we raised over £400 and I got to have a great day and do something good.”

Every penny counts - we've had donations from £2 to £1,000 - and any contribution, large or small, will make a big difference. One selfless person even donated their entire month's state pension!

There is still more we can do and we're asking for your help even further as the war rages on.

Our JustGiving page is a single appeal across all our news titles and we will continue to highlight the heroic actions of our communities who are doing all they can to help Ukrainians.

All the money raised will go to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Your donation could help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

All of Newsquest's titles across the UK are united in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine. Please donate what you can via the link to our JustGiving page below.

As we are #ThereWithYou, we hope you will stand with us and be #ThereWithUkraine.

#ThereWithUkraine

To donate click here to donate to Newsquest's Just giving page.

