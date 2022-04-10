AN ELECTRICAL company is urging parents to spend a few minutes talking to their children about staying safe as they start to spend more time outdoors.
Northern Powergrid, which is responsible for a network of more than 63,000 substations and some 60,000 miles of overhead power lines and underground, has created a video that helps parents and guardians talk to their children about the genuine danger of interfering accidentally or otherwise, with the power network.
Gareth Pearson, head of health, safety and training at Northern Powergrid, said: “We know lots of children will be making the most of the warmer weather, lighter nights to spend more time outdoors with their friends this Easter. We want to make sure they enjoy that time safely by staying away from our power network.
“We’re urging parents and guardians to watch our video and spend a little time chatting with their children about the potential hazards and what they should do if they accidentally kick a ball into a substation, or see anything hanging from our power lines, ensuring they know that retrieving any items yourself is extremely dangerous."
Northern Powergrid also has series of free resources available on the website.
To watch the safety video, visit: https://bit.ly/3DVVyLd
