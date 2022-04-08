AN initiative to boost support for police among children has led to an award for the officer running the scheme in Ryedale.

PC Jane Jones of the Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team has received a commendation from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire,Venetia Wrigley, for “great and valuable services to the community”.

Her colleague Sgt Paul Gibson-Jones was similarly recognised for his work in co-ordinating the safeguarding of vulnerable men.

‘Mini Police’ features youngsters dressing up in their Mini Police uniforms and learning about policing issues, staying safe and undertaking some volunteering activity in support of a local policing priorities such as road safety.

As well as benefitting the community, this positive community engagement also helps with the personal development of the youngsters and establishes important trust and confidence in the police service from an early age.

High Sheriff Wrigley described the two officers as “total superstars.”

She said: “Both Paul and Jane really deserve all the credit and praise I can give them for their work in the community - they are total superstars.”

Chief Inspector Martin Dennison, Operational Commander for Scarborough and Ryedale Police, said: “I’m delighted that the work of the officers has been recognised in such a way.

“The contribution they have made in supporting, safeguarding and improving life chances for all in Ryedale has been outstanding.

“Paul and Jane are a credit to all of us involved and working within the Ryedale Community Safety Hub.”

Sgt Gibson-Hodges said: “The Ryedale Community Safety Hub is a multi-agency approach to the issues in Ryedale and I am pleased to see this has had a positive impact.

“It is an honour working with and supporting both police and other agencies to try and resolve local issues, and the Safety Hub has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help those who have struggled, liaising with professional and volunteer services to deliver a gold standard.

“I thank the High Sheriff for recognising this.”

PC Jones said: “I thank the High Sheriff for this award - I feel really honoured.

“I first got involved with Mini Police back in 2019, running the programme in Malton and Norton Primary School.

“We do a 10-week programme educating the children on different subjects.

“I thank the primary schools for allowing us to visit, because Mini Police wouldn’t run without their support.”