A NEW charity has announced the date of its first clay pigeon shoot fundraiser in a North Yorkshire town.
Yorkshire Children’s Charity has revealed that its inaugural Yorkshire Clay Shoot fundraising event will be held at Allerton Park in Knaresborough on Friday June 10.
The event - which is open to all skill levels, whether a total novice or seasoned shot - will be hosted by Erik Aaron Shooting and supported by Brown Trout in Harrogate. It is the latest in a calendar of events to be organised by Yorkshire Children’s Charity to help meet its target of making childhood poverty a thing of the past.
Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity said: ‘The Yorkshire Clay Shoot will be an incredibly fun day out for colleagues, friends or family whilst raising much needed funds to support our work in identifying the needs of families, schools and local communities in the region and helping them in practical ways."
Tickets for a team of five cost £1,500 and include all cartridges provided at cost, a three-course lunch and between five and six drives throughout the day.
Tickets are limited to this event, so to find out more or to book visit: www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.