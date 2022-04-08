EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man in a precarious position in a first floor window.
Police and firefighters were called out at 1.33am today (April 8) to Oakdale in Harrogate after reports of someone in distress.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Harrogate responded to a request from the police to assist with a man in a precarious position at the first floor window.
"On arrival, police were in attendance and the man was safely inside the property."
