TWO men have been killed in a crash on a major road.

Humberside Police say an investigation is ongoing after two people died in a collision on the M62 on Wednesday, April 6.

It happened at about 9.50am on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 for Goole and junction 37 for Howden when an HGV collided with a car, the car then subsequently collided with another HGV.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the car and a 53-year-old man driving one of the HGVs at the time, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries where she remains in a serious condition.

A police spokesman said: "The families of those who have lost loved ones have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this really difficult time.

"Our team would like to thank the members of the public who came to the assistance of those involved in the crash.

"We are now appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 110 of April 6."