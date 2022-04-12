MEET little miracle Theodora Rose - the baby her parents were told they might never have.
Arriving on March 7 at York Hospital, mum and dad Rebecca and Russell are calling her their little miracle.
The couple battled with pregnancy loss and IVF to have Theodora.
You can read their story below - and meet our other new babies this week: Teddy-Taylor Ron Walsh and Mason Shane Angell.
If you have had a baby this spring and would love to see them in The Press, please send your story and photos via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Time to meet this week's new arrivals:
Theadora Rose
Theodora is a real little miracle.
She was born at York Hospital on March 7 weighing 7lbs to Rebecca Sparnenn and Russell Broadbent of Woodthorpe in York.
The couple told us how they had battled with fertility problems.
They said: "After experiencing pregnancy loss and subsequent IVF fertility treatment, Theadora Rose was born in the early hours of Monday March 7 after a short and dramatic labour of an hour and a half.
"After being told by consultants we had a very low chance of success with IVF, she really is our miracle baby."
---
Teddy-Taylor Ron Walsh
Proud nanna Jodie sent us this photo of Teddy-Taylor Ron Walsh.
He was born on March 11 weighing 7lb 13oz at York Hospital
His parents are Taylor Walsh and Ellie Clough of Acomb, York.
Nanna Jodie said: "Teddy was born by emergency c-section. He's the first child for mummy and daddy. He was born two days over like daddy and weighed the exact same as daddy."
---
Mason Shane Angell
Here is a lovely photo of little Mason Shane Angell at one day old.
Mason was born at York Hospital on March 19 to Lewis Angell & Nicole Bruce of York.
---
Send us your new baby photo
