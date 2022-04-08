YORK-based Cellhire has appointed a new head of sales to drive strategic growth.

The global M2M and IoT mobile data specialist has taken on Duncan Griffiths as head of sales – M2M & IoT connectivity.

His responsibilities include leading the strategic M2M and IoT sales focus for Cellhire in the UK, France and across Europe, and bring new products and solutions to market.

He said: "It’s a significant and exciting time to join Cellhire.

"Cellhire’s capability aligns to what customers demand in deploying critical M2M and IoT solutions, including technology and network choices on a local and global basis.

"With my deep and extensive experience in the market, I’m looking forward to shaping Cellhire’s M2M and IoT sales strategy, and further advancing the company as a global M2M and IoT mobile data specialist.”

Martyn Stevens, Cellhire Group CEO, said: “Duncan joins Cellhire at an exciting time as we gear up our sales resource both in the UK and France to drive growth in the M2M and IoT and Indirect Channel.

“The M2M and IoT space in telecoms continues to grow rapidly. And with 2G/3G sunsetting, PSTN switch off and continued 5G rollouts, the opportunities will open up even further as businesses look for a connectivity upgrade path.

"Duncan’s specialist knowledge will support the business globally, but his main focus and remit is to drive sales in the UK, France and across Europe.

“Duncan joins us from BT where he has been head of sales – IoT connectivity solutions for the past 10 years. Duncan is well known in the industry and his career background, working with different MNOs and service providers, ensures he is well placed to lead our strategic sales focus in this space.”